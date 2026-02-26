Richardson (eye) has requested and received permission from the Colts to seek a trade, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has played a total of just 17 games across his tenure with Indianapolis, with injuries playing a significant role in the extent of his missed time. Last summer, the 2023 first-round pick lost his starting job to quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), who suffered a season-ending injury midway through the 2025 campaign and was then replaced under center by free agent veteran Philip Rivers. Richardson meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve in October due to a fractured orbital bone of his right eye, but he made enough progress late in the season for the Colts to open his 21-day practice window. Though Richardson ultimately wasn't activated from IR, Boyd relays that the quarterback has regained full vision in the affected eye. Richardson has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and at this stage, his best-case scenario may be getting a fresh start elsewhere with a team that will give him the opportunity to compete for a starting gig in 2026.