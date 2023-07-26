Richardson worked behind Gardner Minshew on Wednesday, which marked the Colts' first training camp practice, Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com reports.

Per the report, Minshew handled all 15 starting reps during the 11-on-11 portion of Wednesday's practice, while Richardson was 2-of-2 in his limited passing work during the session. Meanwhile, Jake Arthur of SI.com relays via coach Shane Steichen that the team plans to implement a rotation of first-team reps between Minshew and Richardson as training camp progresses. Given that the Colts took Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, he'll eventually claim the starting QB job, but in the short term the talented rookie will have to compete with Minshew this summer for the team's Week 1 assignment.