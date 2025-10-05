Dulin could see increased snaps in Sunday's game against the Raiders as the Colts' No. 3 receiver behind Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Alec Pierce (concussion) is set to miss his second straight game, once again leaving a void in the Indianapolis receiver corps. While Pierce was sidelined for last Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams, Adonai Mitchell stepped in as the Colts' No. 3 wideout and played 89 percent of snaps while finishing with three catches for 96 yards on four targets. However, after dropping the football prior to passing the goal line to wipe out a would-be 76-yard touchdown and then committing a holding penalty to negate a 53-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run later in the game, Mitchell is active for Week 5 but is expected to see his role on offense get downsized following his pair of major gaffes. The door is thus open for Dulin to see more reps at receiver, though the 28-year-old may serve as a more of a sacrificial downfield threat rather than someone who will command meaningful target volume. Over 74 career games in six seasons, Dulin has turned in a meager 36-528-4 receiving line on 61 targets.