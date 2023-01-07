Facyson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Facyson exited last Sunday's loss to the Giants with a concussion, leaving him sidelined during the Colts' practice Wednesday. The 28-year-old was able to increase his practice activity in back-to-back days en route to a full session Friday, though he'll still sit out the team's inconsequential regular-season finale. Facyson has played a rotational role on defense across 15 games this season, so his absence should leave Tony Brown and Darrell Baker to step up into bigger roles behind Dallis Flowers and Stephon Gilmore (wrist), the latter of whom is still questionable to play Week 18.
