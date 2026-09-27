Slayton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Slayton signed with the Colts on Monday, two weeks after being released by the Giants. The move was to bolster Indianapolis' depth at wide receiver due to the absence of Alec Pierce (heel, IR). However, Slayton is not quite ready to make his Colts' debut, and his next opportunity to do so is Week 4 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 4. The Colts will roll with six active wide receivers Sunday in Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, Anthony Gould and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.