Morris was placed on injured reserve Monday.

This is an unfortunate development, as Morris was thought to be the leading candidate to win the nickel corner role for the Colts. The only probable ways he could come off IR is through an injury settlement or if the team designates him as one of its two players allowed to return to the active roster.

