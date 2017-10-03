Play

Morris (undisclosed) and the Colts' reached an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL media site's transaction report report.

Morris was though to be the leading candidate to win the nickel corner role with the Colts in training camp before landing on injured reserve. It is unclear what issue he is dealing with, but he will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health permits it.

