Darryl Morris: Released form injured reserve
Morris (undisclosed) and the Colts' reached an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL media site's transaction report report.
Morris was though to be the leading candidate to win the nickel corner role with the Colts in training camp before landing on injured reserve. It is unclear what issue he is dealing with, but he will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health permits it.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...