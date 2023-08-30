Jackson appears to be the likely starting running back for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor placed on the regular season physically unable to perform list, though Zack Moss could return from a broken arm by Week 1, The Athletic reports.

Indy's running back situation without Taylor is unsettled heading into a Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville. Jackson got the start in two of three preseason games (including the preseason finale) but could share playing time with rookie Evan Hull. Moss also sounds like the clear lead running back with Taylor out if he's able to return. The Colts could also claim a veteran on waivers and cloud the situation even further. Either way, there's a decent chance Jackson gets a significant amount of snaps in the backfield Week 1 and early in the season.