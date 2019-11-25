Ebron will be placed on injured reserve, as he's scheduled to have surgery on both of his ankles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ebron was listed on the injury report for Week 9 and showed up again Week 12, but he hasn't missed any games this season. His absence for the rest of the year should free up more targets for Jack Doyle, while Ebron's snaps (29.6 per game) likely will be divided between some combination of Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and the Colts' wide receivers. Ebron finishes 2019 with a 31-375-3 receiving line on 52 targets, averaging 4.7 targets and 38.5 yards over 11 games.