With Anthony Richardson (concussion) cleared to play Sunday against the Rams, Minshew will return to QB2 duties for the Colts.

Minshew performed admirably in his two games (one start) of action following Richardson's head injury. The veteran completed 46 of 67 pass attempts (69 percent) for 398 yards and two touchdowns, preserving a Week 2 win against Houston and then pulling off the upset in Week 3 against Baltimore in overtime. Minshew remains one of the best backups in the NFL.