Mewhort (knee) will be ready to fully participate in practice at the start of training camp, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Mewhort finished the 2016 campaign on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in December. He was then limited in offseason activities. It looks like the injury won't be a concern for the preseason.

