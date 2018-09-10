Webb suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1's matchup against the Bengals, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Webb's injury is a blow to the depth of an already-struggling Colt's offensive line. When Webb is able to return to the field, the 30-year-old will play a rotational role in protecting quarterback Andrew Luck, who was asked to throw the ball 53 times in the team's regular season debut.

