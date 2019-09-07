Webb signed with the Dolphins on Friday, Charles Trainior Jr of the Miami Herald reports.

The veteran tackle adds some depth to Miami's offensive line after the team traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans. Webb played just one game with the Colts last season before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Expect him to play a reserve role for the Dolphins.

