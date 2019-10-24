Play

Webb (shin) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Webb left Sunday's loss to the Bills with a leg injury but doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any more time after Thursday's practice. Expect the 31-year-old tackle to be on the field Monday versus the Steelers.

