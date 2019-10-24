Dolphins' J'Marcus Webb: Full participant Thursday
Webb (shin) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Webb left Sunday's loss to the Bills with a leg injury but doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any more time after Thursday's practice. Expect the 31-year-old tackle to be on the field Monday versus the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Brees, Ryan?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...