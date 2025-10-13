Downs brought in six of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Downs' day got off on the right foot with receptions of nine, 11 and five yards on the opening drive, and he ultimately added his first touchdown catch of the season on a five-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. Downs has back-to-back six-catch efforts heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Chargers, and he's logged at least five targets in three consecutive contests.