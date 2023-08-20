Downs reeled in two of three targets for 20 yards during Saturday's 24-17 preseason win against the Bears.

Downs returned the opening kickoff for 14 yards, and his first potential target occurred on the Colts' initial drive, but it was negated by an offensive pass interference call by teammate Pharaoh Brown. In addition to his contributions through the air and the kick return, Downs also had a five-yard punt return. Considering Indianapolis sat the starters Saturday, Downs' work on offense came with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Downs will look to continue making inroads on a regular role in the team's offense in this Thursday's exhibition at Philadelphia.