Colts' Josh Downs: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Downs (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The wideout left last Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, and given his continued absence, Downs seems unlikely to see any action in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals. When healthy, Downs is key contributor in a Colts WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.
