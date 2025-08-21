default-cbs-image
Downs (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The wideout left last Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, and given his continued absence, Downs seems unlikely to see any action in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals. When healthy, Downs is key contributor in a Colts WR corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.

