Colts' Josh Downs: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Downs (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
As did TE Tyler Warren (toe), after the duo didn't participate in Wednesday's session. The Colts' upcoming injury report will clarify Downs' participation level, but his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Titans.
