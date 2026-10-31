Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Downs will perform his usual role Sunday against Jacksonville in spite of the fact that he requested a trade this week, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

It's been a tumultuous week for the Colts, who traded away two stalwarts in left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Downs requested a trade shortly thereafter, but the team has yet to meet that request. Indianapolis has reportedly fielded trade offers for Downs, but despite the lingering uncertainty of his future with the team, there doesn't appear to be a desire to hold him out Sunday or reduce his role. Alec Pierce (heel) is remaining on IR for at least another week, so Downs is set to work as one of QB Daniel Jones' top targets against the Jaguars.