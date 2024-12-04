It is not clear if Downs (shoulder) will be able to return after Indy's bye in Week 14, the Indianapolis Star reports. "I don't know yet," said head coach Shane Steichen. "We'll get more updates as the week goes on and into next week, so we'll see. We'll see where it goes."

Downs suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 12 loss to Detroit and missed practice last week and the win at New England. While he has the bye week to recover, it's not reassuring that Steichen wasn't immediately optimistic about Downs' potential return.