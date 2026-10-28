Downs formally requested a trade from the Colts on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After Indianapolis dealt away guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, Downs could be the next player on the move in what's shaping up to be a non-contending season for the 2-5 Colts. Though more opportunities in the passing game have opened up while Alec Pierce (heel) has been sidelined for the past five games, Downs hasn't been able to forge much of a connection with quarterback Daniel Jones. The wideout hasn't recorded more than 80 receiving yards in any of his seven appearances, and he's been held under 50 yards in each of the last four contests. According to Fowler, the Colts have already fielded trade offers from multiple teams on Downs, who could emerge as a more consistent vertical threat elsewhere if he ends up being dealt prior to the Nov. 10 deadline.