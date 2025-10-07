Latu recorded one tackle (one solo) and an interception during Sunday's 40-6 win versus the Raiders.

Late in the second quarter with Indianapolis' back against its own end zone, Latu picked off a Geno Smith pass to tally his second interception of the season. Although he's not getting to the quarterback for sacks, he's finding other ways to contribute, and he should play a major role on the edge in Week 6 versus the Cardinals.