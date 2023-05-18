Pittman recently told reporters he isn't worried about his contract and is letting his agent handle extension talks, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. "If it doesn't happen this year, that's no big deal," Pittman said. "It'll happen eventually, right?"

The 2020 second-round pick doesn't seem to have a holdout in mind for his contract year after a disappointing 2022 for both him personally and the Indianapolis offense as a whole. The team now has a new coaching staff and two new QBs, with Gardner Minshew and fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson expected to compete for the Week 1 start. Pittman drew 60 more targets than any of his teammates in 2021 (129) and 50 more in 2022 (141), making him a huge favorite to lead the Colts in receiving again after the team's most notable offseason additions at WR were a rookie third-round pick (Josh Downs) and a 28-year-old who got less than $500,000 guaranteed on his contract (Isaiah McKenzie). The Colts also parted ways with Parris Campbell, who finished second on the team in targets and receiving last year and whose presence may have blocked Pittman from getting more slot snaps.