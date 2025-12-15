Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Rivers will draw another start during Monday Night Football against the 49ers in Week 16 on Dec. 22, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Rivers made his first start since 2021 during Indianapolis' narrow 18-16 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, in which he completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing five yards on his only carry. While the 44-year-old signal-caller's numbers were excessively modest, he piloted Indianapolis' offense with prudence and kept the team competitive in a difficult road environment. He'll have an opportunity to build on that production at home versus a 49ers defense that's lost multiple key playmakers Monday.