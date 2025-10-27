Leonard took the field for the Colts' final two possessions of Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans, throwing incompletions on two pass attempts and rushing once for one yard.

A healthy inactive for the Colts' first five contests, Leonard handled backup quarterback duties for the third game in a row after Anthony Richardson suffered a fractured orbital in a pregame workout prior to the team's Week 6 win over the Cardinals. Though Brett Rypien looms on the practice squad as a potential alternative for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, Leonard looks poised to stick around as Daniel Jones' top backup until Richardson is ready to return from injurd reserve. The rookie out of Notre Dame got the chance to make his NFL debut in garbage time of Sunday's blowout win, going three-and-out on both of the drives he directed.