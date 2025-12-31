Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday that Leonard will start Sunday's season finale against the Texans, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Additionally, Steichen noted that the Colts won't activate Anthony Richardson (orbital) from injured reserve this week. Veteran signal-caller Philip Rivers' three-week stint as the team's starter thus concludes, with practice squad member Seth Henigan a candidate to be elevated ahead of Week 18 action in order to back Leonard up. Leonard represents a fantasy lineup option for those scrambling for QB help this weekend, given that teams such as the Chargers (who plan to rest Justin Herbert) may elect to keep a number of starters out of harms way.