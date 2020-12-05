site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ryan Allen: Elevated to active roster
Dec 5, 2020
Allen has been elevated to the Colts' active roster.
This move comes just days after Allen was signed to the team's practice squad. However, it was expected due to punter Rigoberto Sanchez (illness) being placed on injured reserve. He is now the only healthy punter on the roster.
