Colts' Seth McGowan: Emerging as top backup RB?

James Boyd of The Athletic suggests that McGowan has emerged as the Colts' top backup running back.

Per Boyd, with DJ Giddens having been sidelined with a hamstring injury, McGowan has seen added reps of late with the first- and second-team offense. While Jonathan Taylor is the Colts' undisputed top back, and those behind him on the depth chart are off the fantasy lineup radar as long as he's healthy, the pecking order behind him remains of interest in the event that he misses time for any reason. Though Giddens still has a chance to make a push for the RB2 role ahead of Week 1, he'll first need to get back on the practice field to build any momentum toward that end.