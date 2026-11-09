Warren brought in four of seven targets for 44 yards in the Colts' 27-23 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Warren tied for second in receptions and finished as the runner-up in both receiving yards and targets after a slow start to Sunday's loss. The second-year tight end's role could be even bigger by next Sunday's Week 10 home matchup against the Dolphins, as the Colts could conceivably move both Josh Downs and Jonathan Taylor, not to mention quarterback Daniel Jones, by Tuesday's trade deadline. Warren has at least four receptions in every game with the exception of Week 1 heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.