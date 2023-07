Moss suffered a broken arm at practice Monday and is expected to miss about six weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Given that the Colts' top running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle/back) is currently sidelined and has also requested a trade, Moss' injury -- which threatens his Week 1 status -- thins out the team's backfield depth ahead of the Aug. 12 preseason opener. For now, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, Jake Funk and Zavier Scott are the squad's healthy options at running back.