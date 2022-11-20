Gibson ran for 72 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 31 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday.

Brian Robinson saw 15 carries for 57 yards himself, as both Washington backs saw big workloads following a pick-six by Washington corner Kendall Fuller on Houston's opening drive. It's not clear whether Gibson saw more carries than Robinson in acknowledgment of their respective levels of effectiveness -- an area where Gibson would have the recent advantage -- or if it was a more random outcome of the game's flow. The Washington run blocking has been poor all year but there should be opportunities for the backfield to keep producing against Atlanta in Week 12.