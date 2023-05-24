Gibson (knee, foot) is practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson played through a foot fracture last December but then missed the final two weeks of the season after spraining his knee. He had surgery on his foot the first week of January and seems to be back healthy for spring practices. The Commanders didn't add competition for Gibson's role this offseason, as the lone new face in the backfield at the start of OTAs is a sixth-round pick, Chris Rodriguez, who caught 20 passes in 40 games at Kentucky. Brian Robinson may get another shot as the lead runner, but Gibson is also a candidate for that role if anything goes wrong, having averaged 214.0 carries for 916 yards and 9.0 TDs over his first two pro seasons. The 2020 third-round pick then had career highs for targets, catches, receiving yards, YPR and YPT in 2022, but with new lows for carries, rush yards, rush TDs and YPC.