Washington placed Rogers (knee/ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Rogers was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans due to knee and ankle injuries, but he'll now be forced to miss at least the next four contests. In his absence, John Bates and Cole Turner will operate as the primary backups to Logan Thomas.
