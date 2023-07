Rogers (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve by the Commanders on Tuesday, Zach Selby of Washington's official site reports.

Rogers suffered a torn Achilles in May and he will now spend the entirety of the 2023 campaign on the sidelines. The 25-year-old was set to compete for depth spot behind Logan Thomas at tight end this season, but the likes of John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges will now vie for the top reserve spot.