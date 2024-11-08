Seibert (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Seibert was able to get in a limited practice Friday after going DNP on Thursday. The Commanders haven't made any moves at the position and don't currently roster a kicker on the practice squad.
