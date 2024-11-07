Seibert (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Seibert missed Wednesday's practice due to a hip issue, but he is trending in the right direction by returning for Thursday's session, albeit in a limited fashion. The Commanders have yet to add a kicker to the practice squad or 53-man roster, which could indicate that Seibert should be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday.
