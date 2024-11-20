Seibert (hip) was spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Seibert has missed the last two games due to a right hip injury, but his return to drills to kick off Week 12 prep generally is a decent sign that he's trending toward suiting up again for the first time since Week 9. Wednesday's practice report will reveal his ensuing activity level.
More News
-
Commanders' Austin Seibert: Not playing Thursday•
-
Commanders' Austin Seibert: Missing another practice•
-
Commanders' Austin Seibert: Still nursing hip issue•
-
Commanders' Austin Seibert: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Austin Seibert: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Austin Seibert: Returns to practice Thursday•