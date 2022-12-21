McCain tallied 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Giants. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by the Giants.

McCain played over 90 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps for the eighth straight week and finished with a season-high 11 stops. The veteran linebacker had made a combined seven tackles over his previous two games, so this was a higher-than-usual level of production for him. McCain has already reached a career high with 71 tackles through 14 contests on the campaign.