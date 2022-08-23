Sims looks to have won Washington's No. 4 receiver spot, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic

It's a familiar role for Sims, who made 10 starts in 2020 and three in 2021. He owns career marks of 14.6 yards per catch and 9.7 yards per target, but with consistently low rates of targets per route. Like many oversized receivers, the 6-foot-5 Sims struggles to get open but can make contested catches and has value on special teams. In terms of fantasy potential, 2021 third-round pick Dyami Brown might be slightly more interesting as a fill-in starter, though it isn't a good sign that he's fallen behind Sims on the back end of the depth chart for a second straight year.