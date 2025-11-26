default-cbs-image
Rodriguez missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.

Rodriguez likely will have time to recover before Sunday's game against Denver. Workload uncertainty is the greater concern for fantasy, with Jeremy McNichols presumably still handling passing downs and Jacory Croskey-Merritt a threat for carries. Rodriguez replaced Croskey-Merritt as the lead runner in Washington's past two games, but with the latter still having a significant role off the bench.

