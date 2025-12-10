Rodriguez didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Over the last five games, Rodriguez has taken on the largest workload in the Commanders backfield, taking on 55 touches (for 259 total yards and three TDs) to Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 45 and Jeremy McNichols' 22. With a health concern now in tow, though, Rodriguez's status will need to be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday at the Giants.