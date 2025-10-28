Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Just two snaps in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez carried once for two yards while playing two of the Commanders' 53 snaps on offense in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
Rodriguez has now played single-digit snaps in three straight games, all of which were Commanders losses. As an early-down specialist, Rodriguez will likely have a role in grinding out the clock when the Commanders are sitting on a lead, but he's been almost entirely phased out of the game plan while Washington has been in tight games or has faced large deficits over the past three weeks.
