Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Listed as DNP on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (calf) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate.
Rodriguez didn't practice Thursday and apparently wouldn't have partaken Friday if the Commanders had held a practice. A return Saturday could still give him a shot to play Monday against the Bears, though all signs point to Jacory Croskey-Merritt leading Washington's backfield this week.
