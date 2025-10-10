default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rodriguez (calf) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate.

Rodriguez didn't practice Thursday and apparently wouldn't have partaken Friday if the Commanders had held a practice. A return Saturday could still give him a shot to play Monday against the Bears, though all signs point to Jacory Croskey-Merritt leading Washington's backfield this week.

More News