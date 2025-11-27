Rodriguez (illness) was listed as full on Thursday's practice report.

Rodriguez was held out of drills Wednesday due to an illness, but his return to all listed activity one day later sets him up to be among the Commanders' available running backs Sunday against the Broncos. In the three games prior to the team's Week 12 bye, he recorded double-digit carries two times en route to 33 rushes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and one catch (on one target) for six yards during that span.