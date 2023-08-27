Rodriguez took seven carries for 52 yards in Saturday's 21-19 preseason win over Cincinnatti.

With Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson rested for the final preseason games, Rodrigues got the start and had a couple big runs early. He seems to be in line for the No. 3 RB job, though third-year pro Jaret Patterson also had a nice night (eight carries for 51) and 29-year-old Jonathan Williams would probably offer more on special teams. Rodriguez, a rookie sixth-round pick, is probably the best fit if the goal is to provide power-running depth behind Robinson.