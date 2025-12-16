Rodriguez (groin) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Rodriguez went DNP-limited-limited in practice last week and ended up being inactive for Sunday's win over the Giants. However, it now appears Rodriguez is ready to return to the lineup after missing one contest. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was impressive in Rodriguez's absence against the Giants, rushing for 82 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. It will be interesting to see how Washington plans to divvy up early-down work between Rodrguez and Croskey-Merritt on Saturday against the Eagles.