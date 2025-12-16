Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Practicing fully ahead of Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (groin) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Rodriguez went DNP-limited-limited in practice last week and ended up being inactive for Sunday's win over the Giants. However, it now appears Rodriguez is ready to return to the lineup after missing one contest. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was impressive in Rodriguez's absence against the Giants, rushing for 82 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. It will be interesting to see how Washington plans to divvy up early-down work between Rodrguez and Croskey-Merritt on Saturday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Inactive in Week 15•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Looking like game-time decision•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: DNP due to groin issue•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Hurt by game script in Week 14•