Rodriguez (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants.

The Commanders listed Rodriguez as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, after holding him out from Wednesday's session. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols will take on larger roles if Rodriguez is declared inactive before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

