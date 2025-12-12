Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants.
The Commanders listed Rodriguez as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, after holding him out from Wednesday's session. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols will take on larger roles if Rodriguez is declared inactive before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
