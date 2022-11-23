Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Holcomb is meeting with a foot specialist, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Holcomb has missed four straight games due to a foot injury, and he will now visit a specialist to undergo further examination. It remains to be seen whether the starting linebacker will be available Week 12 versus the Falcons, but if he's unavailable Jon Bostic could draw another start Sunday.
