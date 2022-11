Turner played 20 of the Commanders' 60 snaps on offense and failed to haul in his lone target in Washington's 19-13 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

With Armani Rogers (knee) moving to injured reserve Nov. 19, Turner has been able to dress as the Commanders' No. 3 tight end for both of the team's last two games. He's picked up a target in both contests, but he's unlikely to see his role expand much in the stretch run of the season while both Logan Thomas and John Bates are available.