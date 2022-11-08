Payne logged one sack and six tackles (four solo), including four tackles for loss, in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Vikings.

Payne brought down Kirk Cousins for a nine-yard loss to end Minnesota's second series Sunday, increasing his sack total to a career-high 5.5 this season. The fifth-year defensive tackle has also collected 35 tackles (16 solo) and three passes defended through nine games in 2022, and he seems set to amass the best overall production of his career so long as he remains healthy moving forward.